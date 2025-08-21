RFK Jr. accused of fueling hostility in letter after CDC attack

article

The Brief More than 750 current and former federal health workers signed a letter to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The letter accuses him of spreading misinformation that fueled harassment and violence against health employees. Workers cite the Aug. 8 CDC headquarters shooting, saying it was "not random" but driven by "politicized rhetoric."



Hundreds of current and former federal health employees are accusing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of spreading misinformation that they say has contributed to harassment and violence against them, according to Axios.

More than 750 workers signed a letter urging Kennedy to stop, pointing to the deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters in Atlanta on Aug. 8. The letter said the attack was "not random" but driven by "politicized rhetoric."

Authorities have said the 30-year-old gunman, who killed a police officer during the shooting, had long harbored grievances about the COVID-19 vaccine.

CDC Atlanta shooting: Memorial service scheduled for Officer David Rose

The signers argue Kennedy’s statements have amplified threats and created a climate of hostility toward health officials across the country.

The letter, which requests a response by Sept. 2, also urges Kennedy to affirm CDC's non-partisan and scientific integrity.

RELATED STORIES