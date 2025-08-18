CDC Atlanta shooting: Memorial service scheduled for Officer David Rose
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County officials will hold a public memorial service this week to honor Officer David Rose, the DeKalb County police officer killed earlier this month while responding to a shooting outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention headquarters.
What we know:
The service will take place at 11 a.m. Aug. 22 at First Baptist Church Atlanta, located at 4400 North Peachtree Road in Dunwoody.
"Officer Rose dedicated his life to serving and protecting our community," said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson. "We welcome residents to join us on August 22 to honor his service, reflect on his legacy, and stand with his family and our law enforcement community."
The ceremony is open to the public. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and guests are encouraged to arrive early for parking and security screening. On-site parking will be available, with staff directing traffic.
Elected officials planning to attend are asked to fill out the Elected Officials Memorial Service Form or contact the Office of the CEO for more information.
FOX 5 Atlanta is planning to livestream the service for those unable to attend.
The backstory:
Officer David Rose died during an attack on the CDC on Aug. 8.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 30-year-old Joseph Patrick White opened fire on the CDC's headquarters because he believed the COVID-19 vaccine made him ill.
More than 200 bullets hit four buildings on the Royal campus off Briarcliff Road in the North Druid Hills area of DeKalb County.
White killed himself during a confrontation with other police officers, the GBI says. More than 500 shell casings were recovered after the incident.
Some CDC employees were allowed to return to the campus on Aug. 18. However, the four buildings struck by gunfire will remain closed until the windows can be repaired.
The atack is still under investigation.