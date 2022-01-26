Person shot at northwest Atlanta apartment, police say

article

Police are on the scene of a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex.

Around 9:25 p.m., officers were called the 3100 block of Middleton Road off of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Atlanta police say officers initially were responding to a report of an armed domestic dispute.

Investigators say one person was shot. FOX 5 crews were at the scene as the ambulance rushed from the scene.

Details surrounding that shooting and the victim have not been released.

Police investigate a shooting at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex on Jan. 26, 2022. (FOX 5)

It was not immediately clear if police were searching for the shooter.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____