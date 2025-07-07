Griffin Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elles Way

The Brief A 37-year-old woman died from stab wounds despite medical aid attempts; the suspect was arrested at the scene without incident. The suspect's name has not been released, and the investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Griffin Police Department.



A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing on Monday afternoon in Griffin, authorities said.

What we know:

Officers with the Griffin Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Elles Way on July 7.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, according to a department news release.

Personnel from Griffin Fire and Spalding Regional EMS attempted to provide medical aid, but the woman died at the scene.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the location without incident.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been released.

What's next:

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to work on the case.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.

What they're saying:

The department thanked residents for their continued support and involvement in efforts to keep the city safe.