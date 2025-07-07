Griffin Police investigate deadly stabbing on Elles Way
GRIFFIN, Ga. - A woman is dead, and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing on Monday afternoon in Griffin, authorities said.
What we know:
Officers with the Griffin Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Elles Way on July 7.
When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds, according to a department news release.
Personnel from Griffin Fire and Spalding Regional EMS attempted to provide medical aid, but the woman died at the scene.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the location without incident.
What we don't know:
The name of the suspect has not been released.
What's next:
Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division are continuing to work on the case.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6452.
What they're saying:
The department thanked residents for their continued support and involvement in efforts to keep the city safe.
The Source: The Griffin Police Department provided the details for this article.