Repeat drug offender convicted on six charges, faces decades in federal prison

The Brief Dwan Maurice Hewlett was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for armed trafficking of fentanyl and other drugs, with no possibility of parole. Hewlett was convicted on six charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, and firearm-related felonies. The investigation involved multiple agencies, including the FBI, DEA, and local police, highlighting strong collaboration to combat drug trafficking and hold repeat offenders accountable.



A Hull man with a history of drug convictions in the Athens-Clarke County area has been sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs while armed, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Dwan Maurice Hewlett sentenced

What we know:

Dwan Maurice Hewlett, also known as "LA," 41, was sentenced to 420 months in prison followed by ten years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. A federal jury convicted Hewlett on Feb. 26 of all six charges, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine, and two firearm-related felonies. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to court records, ACCPD detectives used a confidential informant to arrange a fentanyl purchase from Hewlett at a gas station on Danielsville Road. When Hewlett arrived, officers in marked body armor blocked his vehicle. Hewlett allegedly reached under his seat, then ran from the vehicle, ignoring commands. He was arrested after a brief chase.

A search of his vehicle turned up a .380 pistol under the driver’s seat, along with multiple tied baggies containing 133.5 grams of fentanyl, 58.3 grams of methamphetamine, 9.78 grams of cocaine, and 16 grams of crack cocaine. Investigators also found cell phones containing evidence that Hewlett conspired to distribute two kilograms of fentanyl in the days before his arrest.

Hewlett has three prior convictions in Clarke County Superior Court for serious drug offenses and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force, Athens-Clarke County Police Department, FBI Athens Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, DEA, and ATF. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Morrison prosecuted the case.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department released this photo showing items seized during a raid by the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force and the ACCPD Gang Unit along Danielsville Road in Athens on Dec. 20, 2023. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Fighting fentanyl in Georgia

What they're saying:

"Armed career offenders distributing fentanyl in the Middle District of Georgia will face federal prosecution, which carries stiff penalties and no possibility of parole," said U.S. Attorney Will Keyes. "Cases like this highlight the strong collaboration between our office and our local, state and federal law enforcement partners as we work together to eliminate dangerous illegal substances from the communities we serve and hold repeat offenders accountable."

Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters praised the investigation and said the case reflects the strength of multi-agency cooperation. "This armed career criminal will no longer be selling the dangerous drug fentanyl in our community," Saulters said. "I am incredibly proud of the ACCPD officers and detectives who worked with partnering agencies on this case."

"The FBI works tirelessly to get dangerous criminals like Dwan Hewlett and the drugs he sold off the streets of Georgia," said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "Hewlett will now have a long time in prison to consider his past actions."

"Drug traffickers exploit vulnerable members of our community to generate profits," said Jae W. Chung, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Atlanta Division. "The success of this investigation is proof that those destroying our communities with drugs and violence will be held accountable."