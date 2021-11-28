Boy injured in triple shooting, Atlanta police investigate
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after at least three people were shot Sunday afternoon.
According to Atlanta police, officers went to the 3100 block of Middleton Road NW shortly before 1:45 p.m.
A man and a boy were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities later found a third person, an adult male, near the first location at 3144 Reeves Circle NW.
All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials say. No word on their conditions.
Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.
An investigation continues.
