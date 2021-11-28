Expand / Collapse search
Boy injured in triple shooting, Atlanta police investigate

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after at least three people were shot Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, officers went to the 3100 block of Middleton Road NW shortly before 1:45 p.m. 

A man and a boy were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities later found a third person, an adult male, near the first location at 3144 Reeves Circle NW.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials say. No word on their conditions. 

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

