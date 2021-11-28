Boy injured in triple shooting, Atlanta police investigate

Atlanta police are investigating after at least three people were shot Sunday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, officers went to the 3100 block of Middleton Road NW shortly before 1:45 p.m.

A man and a boy were found on scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities later found a third person, an adult male, near the first location at 3144 Reeves Circle NW.

All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials say. No word on their conditions.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not immediately made available.

An investigation continues.

