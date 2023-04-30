2 teens shot after argument; suspect at-large

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting in which two teenagers were shot on Middleton Road in northwest Atlanta late Sunday night.

Police say the victims were 16 and 17-years-old. Both were taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit say the victims were involved in some sort of verbal dispute with an unknown suspect before shots were fired.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.