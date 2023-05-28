Teenage girl dead after fight at graduation party in SW Atlanta

A 16-year-old girl is dead and a 16-year-old boy is being treated after being shot near Benjamin E Mays High School in southwest Atlanta around 2:30 a.m.

Atlanta Police say there was a confrontation during a graduation party prior to the shooting.

No one has been arrested at this time and police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Atlanta Public Schools for a statement. It is not known if this was an official graduation party at this time.

