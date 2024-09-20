26-year-old quarry worker injured in 30-foot fall on Scales Road

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Authorities investigate after a worker falls into a quarry on Scales Road on Sept. 20, 2024. (FOX 5)

A 26-year-old worker was injured after falling into a quarry on Scales Road on Friday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene after receiving a call about a person who had fallen into the quarry. Upon arrival, they found the man 30 feet down an embankment. He was reported to be conscious and breathing when first responders reached him.

The worker, who sustained injuries to his extremities, including his legs and arms, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the fall have not been released.