Meet K-9 Sherlock: The electronic-sniffing dog fighting child exploitation

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office is one of the only agencies in the state to have a K-9 that can sniff out electronic devices. The goal is to catch people involved in sex trafficking, child pornography, and online predators. His name is K-9 Sherlock.

"This (SD card) has thousands upon thousands upon thousands of images that are endangering our community," Chief Gina Hawkins explained.

"Hopefully, find child abuse people who made these heinous things against our children," Sheriff Craig Owens said.

"From videos, to cameras, to cell phones, and find that evidence we need to prosecute those individuals," he added.

K-9 Sherlock has joined the Cobb County Sheriff's Office to help combat sex trafficking, child pornography, and online predators.

The organization Defenders for Children donated K-9 Sherlock to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. They've placed these electronic detection K-9s across the county. Sherlock has only been in Cobb County a month, but Sheriff Owens says he's already had a successful call.

"He can look for body cameras that have fallen off an officer's body. He can look for a phone that's been thrown out of a car. He can find cell phones that are underwater," Deputy Carl Cramer, K-9 Sherlock's handler, said.

"He also will be doing our jail sweeps as well make sure we don't have any improper electronics in our facility from cell phones to thumb drives," Sheriff Owens added.

While K-9 Sherlock is their first in metro Atlanta, Defenders for Children hopes to place more in the area in the years to come.

"This is our goal to have 8 dogs minimal if we can because there's a lot of children that are hurting a lot of women that are hurting," Toni Clark, Defenders for Children CEO, said.