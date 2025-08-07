Franklin County shooting: Police actively looking for 2 people

The Brief Police are searching for two possible suspects after a shooting at Beaver Creek Trailer Park in Franklin County. Residents have been urged to stay indoors, lock their doors, and check security footage. Multiple agencies, including Georgia State Patrol and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, are assisting in the search.



Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for two people following a shooting that occurred just after noon Thursday at Beaver Creek Trailer Park in Lavonia.

What we know:

According to the Lavonia Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunfire around 12:29 p.m. Two possible suspects ran away and remain at large. One was described as a Black male, and the other was described as a light-skinned, mixed-race male. No other descriptive information was given.

Authorities are urging residents in the area to stay indoors, lock their doors, and review their security camera footage for any suspicious activity during the time of the incident.

Georgia State Patrol, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officers, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and Lavonia Police are all assisting at the scene. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also on the scene.

The entrance to Beaver Creek Trailer Park is currently closed, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

At 3:17 p.m., the Lavonia Police Department posted an update on Facebook saying they are on the scene of an "officer-involved shooting," which is a generic term used whenever a police officer is involved in an incident involving gunfire.

The police department also said one person was injured, but no officers were injured. However, they did not explain how the person was injured.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lavonia Police Department at 706-356-4848. Updates will be posted on the department’s Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.