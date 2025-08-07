Cobb County revolutionizes 911 system with AI-enhanced emergency communication platform

The Brief Cobb County's 911 system upgrade includes AI-enhanced features like real-time translation and live video streaming, improving communication and situational assessment for emergency responders. The new system offers silent chat options for discreet communication in sensitive situations, enhancing safety and accessibility for callers in distress. The implementation of Next Generation 911 technology ensures improved location tracking, multimedia capabilities, and increased system resiliency, reducing communication disruptions during emergencies.



Cobb County's 911 system has received a major technology overhaul, making it the largest in Metro Atlanta to launch an AI-enhanced emergency communication platform. The new upgrades, powered by AT&T’s Emergency Services Internet-Protocol Network (ESInet) and Carbyne APEX, aim to improve emergency response times, provide more accurate information, and enhance overall reliability.

The upgraded system features AI capabilities that enable real-time translation for non-English speakers, making it easier for operators to communicate with callers during emergencies. Additionally, first responders can now view live video footage from the scene, allowing them to better assess situations before arriving.

What they're saying:

"We're excited about this major advancement," said Desmond Harris of Cobb County 911. "The system provides quicker call delivery, more location details, and enhanced reliability during high call volumes or disasters."

"This technology will allow us to respond faster, smarter, and more effectively," said Melissa Alterio, director of the Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications. "We are proud to be at the forefront of this change, and we are confident that it will significantly improve public safety in Cobb County."

What we know:

One of the standout features is the ability for callers to send live video to 911 operators.

"We will send the caller a link that they can click on and it will allow us access to more location information and access to their camera. They can turn their camera around and we can see what's in front of them," said Harris.

This video stream is sent directly to 911 professionals, as well as police and fire departments, allowing them to assess the situation more accurately. In a demonstration, Jamie Mumford, with Cobb 911 explained that when a caller is experiencing a fire, first responders can immediately gauge the severity of the situation and deploy the appropriate response.

In addition to visual support, the system’s language translation feature helps overcome communication barriers. Operators can quickly translate calls into English, ensuring that non-English speakers receive timely help. As Jamie Mumford of Cobb County 911 noted, "Emergencies don’t wait for a translator."

The system also includes a silent chat option for sensitive situations, such as domestic violence or home break-ins, allowing people to discreetly seek help without alerting an abuser.

The upgrade to Next Generation 911 (NG911) technology ensures a more secure, reliable system with better location tracking and multimedia capabilities. The new infrastructure also increases the system's resiliency, reducing the risk of communication disruptions during emergencies.

Why you should care:

The Cobb County Department of Emergency Communications is the largest in the U.S. to implement the Carbyne APEX platform, marking a significant leap forward in emergency services technology. The upgrades were the result of a collaborative effort with the Cobb County Information Technology Services Department, Carbyne, and AT&T, and aim to provide the highest level of service for Cobb's residents and visitors.

The project also included enhancements to caller location accuracy, improved call routing, and better system capacity during high-demand events like natural disasters.