Ex-Atlanta police officer, Oliver Simmonds, acquitted in deadly gas station shooting

A Fulton County jury has found Officer Oliver Simmonds not guilty in the deadly shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect in 2019.

Prosecutors from Fulton County alleged that Officer Oliver Simmonds, who was off-duty at the time, shot and killed 18-year-old D'Ettrick Griffin, who was pumping gas at a Shell station near the intersection of McDaniel and Whitehall streets on July 15, 2019.

During the trial, fellow officers who arrived at the scene testified. The prosecution attempted to paint Simmonds as "judge, jury, and executioner."

Police said Griffin slid into the officer's unmarked cruiser and sped away, but not before Simmonds shot the teen. His attorney, Jackie Patterson, said the officer feared for his life.

"The law says if your life is in danger, and you really believe you are about to be shot or killed, you have a right to kill that person," said Patterson.

Prosecutors said Simmonds lied and claimed his feet were injured. They said Griffin was not armed and was fleeing after stealing a car.

"That man was not in fear for anybody's life. He just needed to get his car back because he was embarrassed," said Fulton County Chief Assistant District Attorney Sau Chan.

Both sides believed the law was on their side.

"Don't be misled when she says he shot him in the back. The law doesn't care where he shot him. The law cares that Mr. Griffin put his life in danger and that he had no choice but to use deadly force," Chan said.

"Justice for Mr. Dietrich Griffin was for him to be able to live to face his consequences and be able to sit at this table and face his consequences of a car theft not be six feet under," Patterson argued.

Ultimately, the jury sided with Simmonds, finding him not guilty.

At the time of the shooting, Simmonds was assigned to the Executive Protection Unit responsible for safeguarding then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

