Ex-Atlanta police officer, Oliver Simmonds, on trial for deadly gas station shooting

In brief: Ex-Atlanta officer Oliver Simmonds is on trial for fatally shooting D'Ettrick Griffin in 2019. Simmonds declined a plea deal and faces charges including felony murder and aggravated assault. During the 2019 incident, Simmonds claimed self-defense against an apparent carjacking. Officer Pitts's testimony indicated Simmonds thought Griffin's passenger had a gun.



The murder trial of an Atlanta police officer charged in the deadly shooting of an alleged carjacking suspect in 2019 began on Wednesday. Prosecutors from Fulton County allege that Officer Oliver Simmonds, who was off-duty at the time, shot and killed 18-year-old D'Ettrick Griffin, who was pumping gas at a Shell station near the intersection of McDaniel and Whitehall streets on July 15, 2019.

Simmonds claims that Griffin, along with another individual, entered his vehicle and attempted to drive off, prompting the officer to open fire. The incident ended with Griffin crashing into two other vehicles nearby.

Testifying during the trial on Wednesday, one of the responding officers, Officer Pitts of the Atlanta Police Department, recounted that Simmonds believed the passenger in Griffin’s car was armed.

Oliver Simmonds stands trial for the murder of 18-year-old D'Ettrick Griffin in Fulton County Superior Court on Sept. 18, 2024.

"I asked him, 'Hey, are you all right?' and then said, 'We got the car as a carjacking. I just want to make sure you're okay.' And that's when he said, 'Yeah, I'm okay. I just saw somebody in the car and another person was in the car and waved a gun,'" Pitts testified.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officer on Atlanta’s mayor’s security detail indicted in deadly 2019 gas station shooting

At the time of the shooting, Simmonds was assigned to the Executive Protection Unit responsible for safeguarding then-Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. He was later indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of violation of oath of public office.

A photo of Officer Oliver Simmonds (foreground) against an image from the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 15, 2019 (background). (Atlanta Police Department | FOX 5)

Simmonds declined a plea deal offered before the trial, which would have required him to serve 20 years, with 10 in prison and 10 on probation. The trial's duration remains uncertain.

He had been a member of the Atlanta Police Department for over eight years when the shooting occurred.

Simmonds was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of violation of oath by public officer, and murder.