Officer on Atlanta’s mayor’s security detail indicted in deadly 2019 gas station shooting

An Atlanta police officer who was assigned to former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s Executive Protection Unit has been indicted and suspended without pay for shooting an alleged carjacking suspect at a gas station in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in January 2019.

Officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted Friday on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of violation of oath of public office.

Simmonds, who was off-duty and in plain clothes, pumping gas at the Shell station near the intersection of McDaniel and Whitehall streets around 7:30 p.m. on July 15, 2019. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office at the time said 18-year-old D’Ettrick Griffin "allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat of Simmonds’ unmarked SUV."

The DA’s office said Simmonds shot Griffin as he tried to steal the city-issued SUV. The GBI said Griffin was able to drive off with the officer’s vehicles, but crashed into two other cars a short distance away.

There was no indication Griffin had a weapon, the GBI said.

In an unprecedented move later that year, then-Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard commissioned a billboard to be placed near the scene asking the public for any tips in the case.

Shortly after the indictment was handed down on Friday, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department said Simmonds was "relieved from his administrative assignment and suspended without pay."

The department said Simmonds has been on "non-enforcement assignment" since the shooting. He had been on the force for more than 8 years when the shooting happened.