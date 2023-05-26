3 teenagers shot Thursday on way to house party in Gwinnett County

Three teenagers are recovering after being shot on their way to a house party Thursday night in Gwinnett County.

According to the Gwinnett Police Department, a few hundred people were attending a house part in the area of Madison Chase Way and Simonton Oak Way.

The three teens -- ages 16, 17 and 17 -- were on their way when they were shot. They received non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

It is not known who shot the teenagers. Anyone who has information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers.