1 injured in shooting at Paulding County country club subdivision

A 26-year-old person was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after being shot in Hiram.

The shooting happened Saturday along Country Club Drive in the Creekside Golf and Country Club subdivision.

Hiram Police say shortly after the Paulding County High School graduation, two people got into a fight at the subdivision, ending with one person being shot.

Police say a black Chrysler minivan was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

While police use the end of the graduation ceremony to pin down a time, they did not say if it was related to it. Graduation started around 8 a.m. Saturday and photos of the ceremony were posted around 1 p.m. to the school’s Facebook page.

The Hiram Police Department and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.