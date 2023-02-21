10-year-old boy hit by bullet fired into SW Atlanta home

A 10-year-old boy has been rushed to the hospital after police say a gunman unloaded multiple rounds into his home early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Washington Street SW in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood.

Investigators say the boy was sleeping inside the home when a suspect or suspects fired multiple shots at the home.

The 10-year-old victim - who was one of several children in the home at the time of the shooting - was shot in the hand. FOX 5 cameras saw paramedics carrying the child out into an ambulance to take him to a local hospital. At last report, he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police are working to determine whether the shooting was targeted or just a random act of violence. Investigators are now going door to door searching for video surveillance of what happened.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects connected with the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.