Child shot in South Fulton subdivision, police say

article

Police are investigating after a child was shot in a quiet South Fulton neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Officer responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 5500 block of Hilltop Pass near Village Pass in the Cedar Grove Village subdivision.

South Fulton Police say the juveniles was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The name, gender, and age of the child has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.