Three teenagers shot during graduation party in Bibb County

Three teenagers were shot overnight at a hookah lounge in Bibb County, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

All three victims arrived at Piedmont Hospital in private vehicles after the shooting. An 18-year-old female was struck in the foot, a 15-year-old male was struck in the leg, and a 16-year-old female was struck in the foot.

The sheriff's office says it appears that Pit Hookah & Lounge on Womack Street was hosting a graduation party. The shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the parking lot. It is not known what led to the shooting.

LIST OF GEORGIA TEENS KILLED OR INJURED IN 2023 BY GUNS

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.