2 young men, 16 and 22, shot and killed outside DeKalb County home

Police are trying to find out what led to a deadly shooting outside a DeKalb County home on Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the 4300 block of Pleasant Forest Drive. The unnamed subdivision is located just northeast of the intersection of Snapfinger and Wesley Chapel roads, south of Interstate 20.

DeKalb County Police say officers found a 22-year-old in the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Two young men were found shot outside a DeKalb County home on March 9, 2023. (FOX 5)

A second person, a 16-year-old boy, was located by officers behind the home, also appearing to have been shot, police say.

Both were rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. Police say both later died from their injuries.

Their names have not been released.

Homicide detectives were called out to the scene to conduct the investigation.

The circumstances remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.