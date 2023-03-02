Suspect arrested after 16-year-old boy found shot to death outside Lawrenceville home

Police have made an arrest in the murder of a 16-year-old boy found shot to death in a Lawrenceville neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says 16-year-old Jose Daniel Martinez's family reported him missing after he did not return home Tuesday night and told police that the teen's possible last known location was a home on the 600 block of Paden Mill Trail.

Officers responding to the scene found Martinzez's body in the backyard, The 16-year-old had been shot.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Gwinnett County Police crime scene investigators comb over the backyard of a home along Paden Mill Trail where the body of a 16-year-old boy was found on March 1, 2023. (FOX 5)

Neighbors say they heard gunshots the night before. Neighbors also said no one lives in the home where the teen’s body was found.

After canvassing the area, police say that they develop leads that lead to the arrest of a suspect, identified as 20-year-old Dennis Calzadilla, of Lilburn.

Calzadilla has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Dennis Calzadilla, 20, of Lilburn (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office).

This marks the third missing Hispanic teen found dead in the county in the last month. Last month, the Hispanic United Alliance held a protest calling for better policing in Hispanic communities.

Protestors believe 16-year-old Susanna Morales' missing persons case and the death of 17-year-old Rodrigo Mayan Floriano were mishandled by police.

In response to growing criticism, the Gwinnett County Police Department said: "As a department, we are committed to serving our community through the delivery of professional law enforcement services in an unbiased and compassionate manner."

Police have not yet released a motive in Martinez's killing.

They're asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).