After Susana Morales' death, Hispanic community claims Gwinnett County Police discriminate

Protesters sounded off against the Gwinnett County Police Department accusing them of discrimination when it comes to the Hispanic community.

The 50 citizens who gathered on Friday say several recent cases like that of 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was found dead in a wooded area, are evidence that police do not take their cases seriously.

Cries for justice rang out from the Hispanic United Alliance. They claim police treat them inhumanely and do not take their cases seriously.

Zaira Garcia's sister, 24-year-old Selena Garcia, has been missing since October.

"We have not heard from her. Her friends have not been helpful in the situation either and neither has the Police Department," the frustrated sister of Selena, Zaira Garcia said.

These protesters believe the case of 16-year-old Susanna Morales was not handled properly nor was the death of 16-year-old Rodrigo Floriano Mayan.

"From what I understand, it was ruled a fentanyl overdose and the gentleman who has been arrested moved the body to an abandoned house. It's pretty clear he was not the only one involved and it was not an accident," protester Dan said.

"When a Hispanic person goes to the department to make a report, I don't want them to label us as... ‘They are just gang members.’ ‘They'll be fine.’ ‘Oh, they're Hispanic girls, they just ran away’ or ‘Oh, they are Hispanic family they always get rowdy,’" protester Arely Guerra exclaimed.

Gwinnett County Police fired back saying, "As a department, we are committed to serving our community through the delivery of professional law enforcement services in an unbiased and compassionate manner."

But these protesters say officers’ actions speak louder than words.

The protesters say they want to do more than chant. They want real change and plan to meet with top police officials in the coming weeks.