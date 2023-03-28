First arrest made in teen's shooting death at Decatur gas station

article

A DeKalb County mother can breathe a little easier knowing one of her son's killer is now off the streets. One suspect accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Akhir Muhammad in the back in early January was arrested Tuesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit teamed up with the U.S. Marshals office to track down 18-year-old Quavion Hale of Stonecrest. The man has been wanted since the deadly shooting that took place at a Shell gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive on Jan. 10.

In January, investigators said Muhammad was leaving the Decatur gas station around 6 p.m. when someone shot him. They said two suspects fled the scene that night. Hale was just the first arrest made in the case.

Hale has been charged with two felonies: armed robbery and murder.

Officials said there was no motive given for the shooting.

"Ignorant people with guns do ignorant things," Cadedra Bryant, Muhammad's mother, told FOX 5 in January. "When you got people with ignorant minds and no direction in life, how could you have any care for somebody else’s life?"

The suspect is being held at DeKalb County Jail without bond.

If you recognize the second suspect in the above photos or have any additional information regarding the shooting, you're urged to call investigators at 770-724-7850.