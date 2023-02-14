Teen found shot in middle of Gwinnett County street dies, police say

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed early Tuesday evening at a Gwinnett County home.

Officers were called out around 5:40 p.m. to a home along Windward Lane near Norcross. Gwinnett County police say officers found a young teenage boy which had been shot in the street near his home.

The young teen was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police say.

The name of the boy has not been released.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive and a suspect.

No arrests have been made.

The GCPD Homicide and Crime Scene Investigations Units spent most of the evening combing over the scene, speaking to neighbors, and seeing if there were any surveillance videos of the incident.

Anyone with information can call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.