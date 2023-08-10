2 men shot near iconic rainbow crosswalk in Midtown Atlanta

article

Two people were shot in the heart of Midtown Atlanta on Thursday evening.

Crime scene tape blocked off the iconic Atlanta rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE. Atlanta Police say a man was found shot in the abdomen at that location.

Around the corner, a second man was found along Myrtle Street NE, just off 10th Street NE, with a similar gunshot wound.

Both were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators have not yet official tied the two shooting together, but both happened within a block of one another and around the same time.

A witness who spoke to FOX 5's Rob Direnzo says he heard seven to 10 gunshots before seeing people running. They say one bullet flew through an apartment window.

The witness says the shooting happened closer to Piedmont Park.

A police K-9 was sniffing around one of three crime scenes, but it was not immediately clear if officers were actively searching for a suspect.

No arrests have been made.

The names of the two men have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.