3 teens charged with murder of 15-year-old Peachtree City girl

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
Crime and Public Safety
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Three teens have been arrested in connection to the death of a 15-year-old girl at a Peachtree City apartment complex.

Madison Gesswein, 15, was found dead by her mother around 6 a.m. Tuesday inside their apartment at The Greens at Braelinn, according to Peachtree City police. A final cause of death is pending determination by the medical examiner, but authorities say an injury to Madison's head appears consistent with a gunshot wound. 

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested three 18-year-olds:

  • Justus Smith, of Fayetteville, GA
  • Jacobean Brown, of Fayetteville, GA
  • Yeshua Mathis, of Fayetteville, GA
Madison Gesswein, 15, was found dead by her mother at their apartment in Peachtree City (Peachtree City Police).

According to detectives, the three suspects were acquaintances of the victim. 

Smith, Brown, and Mathis have been charged with felony murder.

All three suspects are now in custody at the Fayette County jail. Authorities say additional charges may be issued as the investigation continues. 