Girl, 15, found dead at Peachtree City apartment complex
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Peachtree City police are investigating the suspected murder of a 15-year-old girl.
According to authorities, the teen was found dead by her mother Tuesday at The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex, located off Peachtree Station Circle.
Investigators say the 15-year-old suffered some type of head wound, but did not elaborate further. The official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.
FOX 5 is at the scene working to gather more details. Look for updates throughout the day.
