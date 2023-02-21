Girl, 15, found dead at Peachtree City apartment complex

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Peachtree City police are investigating the suspected murder of a 15-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the teen was found dead by her mother Tuesday at The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex, located off Peachtree Station Circle.

Investigators say the 15-year-old suffered some type of head wound, but did not elaborate further. The official cause of death will be released by the Medical Examiner's Office.

