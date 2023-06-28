Identical twin wanted for Paulding County murder, considered 'armed and dangerous'

article

A 19-year-old Dallas man, who is an identical twin, is wanted for the murder of an 18-year-old woman during a fight at a mobile home community in Hiram over the weekend.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, they received multiple 9-1-1 calls from Nebo Ridge Estates on Barbee Path in Hiram at about 9 a.m. June 24.

Upon arrival, they found an 18-year-old female, identified as Katherine Maline Castillo-Martinez of Rome, with gunshot wounds.

Castillo-Martinez was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Detectives discovered that there was some type of dispute involving multiple people in the mobile home that morning. They also identified 19-year-old Devon Michael Gandy of Dallas as their suspect.

LIST OF GEORGIA JUVENILES, TEENS KILLED OR INJURED IN 2023 BY GUNS

The United States Marshal Service Southeast Regional Task Force and Paulding County Sheriff's Office are actively looking for Gandy. His identical twin was not involved in the shooting, according to the sheriff's office.

Gandy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information regarding Gandy’s whereabouts, or any information about this incident itself to come forward immediately. Tipsters can call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at (770) 443-3047 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app. Remember, all tips can remain anonymous.

