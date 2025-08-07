article

The Brief A federal grand jury has indicted a Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant for multiple federal civil rights violations. Sgt. Buck William Aldridge is accused of using excessive force on multiple arrestees and lying on reports to justify the force. In 2023, Aldridge killed Leonard Cure, a 53-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Camden County. The killing occurred just three years after Cure was exonerated and released from a Florida prison, where he had served 16 years for a crime he did not commit.



A grand jury has indicted a Southeast Georgia deputy on multiple counts of federal civil rights violations.

Federal prosecutors say that 42-year-old Camden County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Buck William Aldridge is charged with the deprivation of rights under color of law and falsifying records.

What we know:

According to the indictment, Aldridge used excessive force on arrestees on four separate occasions while working as a deputy sheriff with the agency. He's also accused of creating misleading reports to justify the force.

If convicted, Aldridge faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each civil rights violation and 20 years in prison for each false report.

What they're saying:

"Law enforcement officers are entrusted with the authority to uphold the law—not to break it. When that trust is violated, the FBI will act. No badge puts anyone above the Constitution," said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. "We remain committed to investigating civil rights violations and holding accountable those who abuse their power."

The Camden County Sheriff's Office announced that Aldridge had been relieved of his duties.

"The Camden County Sheriff's Office is committed to transparency and accountability at every level," Sheriff Kevin Chaney said in a statement. "Our duty is to serve the citizens of Camden County with integrity and professionalism."

Dig deeper:

In 2023, Aldrige killed Leonard Cure, a 53-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in Camden County. This incident occurred just three years after Cure was exonerated and released from a Florida prison, where he had served 16 years for a crime he did not commit.

Cure was pulled over by Aldridge for speeding on Interstate 95 near the Florida line. The situation escalated when Cure refused to comply with the deputy's orders, leading to a violent struggle.

Body- and dash-camera footage from the incident shows that Aldridge ordered Cure to exit his vehicle and put his hands on the truck. When Cure did not comply, Aldridge used a stun gun. The video captures Cure fighting back, grabbing the deputy's throat, which led to Aldridge using his firearm.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation released the deputy dash cam video showing the interaction between Leonard Allan Cure and the deputy who ultimately killed him. (Credit: Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

District Attorney Keith Higgins decided not to charge Aldrige in Cure's death, concluding that the "use of deadly force at that point was objectively reasonable given that he was being overpowered at that time."

Aldridge was previously fired from the Kingsland Police Department in 2017 for excessive force, and was hired by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office nine months later. He was placed on administrative leave during an investigation into the killing, but was back on duty after its conclusion.

What's next:

Cure's family, their attorneys, and the Camden County NAACP will host a news conference at noon on Friday to speak out after the indictment.