Georgia deputy won’t be charged for killing an exonerated man during a violent traffic stop

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a Black man during a 2023 traffic stop that spiraled into a violent struggle.

The district attorney, who examined body-camera video and other evidence in the killing, announced the decision on Tuesday.

The backstory:

Leonard Cure, a 53-year-old Black man, was tragically killed during a traffic stop in Camden County, Georgia, on October 16, 2023. This incident occurred just three years after Cure was exonerated and released from a Florida prison, where he had served 16 years for a crime he did not commit. Cure was pulled over by a white deputy, Staff Sgt. Buck Aldridge, for speeding on Interstate 95 near the Florida line. The situation escalated when Cure refused to comply with the deputy's orders, leading to a violent struggle.

What we know:

Body- and dash-camera footage from the incident shows that Aldridge ordered Cure to exit his vehicle and put his hands on the truck. When Cure did not comply, Aldridge used a stun gun. The video captures Cure fighting back, grabbing the deputy's throat, which led to Aldridge using his firearm. District Attorney Keith Higgins, after reviewing the evidence, concluded that the "use of deadly force at that point was objectively reasonable given that he was being overpowered at that time."

What they're saying:

The decision not to charge Aldridge has been met with criticism from Cure's family and their attorneys. Ben Crump and Harry Daniels, representing the family, stated, "This decision is a devastating failure of justice, sending the message that law enforcement officers can take a life without consequence." On the other hand, Aldridge's attorney, Adrienne Browning, expressed satisfaction with the decision, stating, "The GBI did a thorough investigation and the district attorney came to the right conclusion regarding Mr. Aldridge’s use of force in this instance."

The other side:

Aldridge, who remains employed by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, had previously been placed on administrative leave during the investigation. His attorney emphasized his 12 years of service to the community and expressed relief that he could continue his duties. However, Cure's family has raised concerns about Aldridge's past, noting that he was previously fired from the Kingsland Police Department in 2017 for excessive force, yet was hired by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office nine months later.

What's next:

The legal battle continues as Cure's family has filed a federal lawsuit against Aldridge and former Sheriff Jim Proctor, seeking $16 million. The lawsuit accuses Aldridge of excessive force and Proctor of neglecting the deputy's history of violence. Both parties have denied any wrongdoing, and the case is still pending in U.S. District Court. As the community grapples with the implications of this incident, the conversation around law enforcement practices and accountability remains at the forefront.

