Welfare check leads to SWAT situation at Cobb County home, police say

article

A welfare check for a Clayton County boy ended with a SWAT situation where one person was taken into custody, police said.

Authorities say the incident happened at a home on Emerald Drive in Jonesboro on Wednesday.

What we know:

The Cobb County Police Department tells FOX 5 that the situation began when officers were called to the home to perform a welfare check on a 7-year-old boy.

While details about the incident are limited, authorities say a SWAT Unit was called to the scene.

After negotiating with an individual inside the home, the child was released to officers without injury.

Investigators have taken one person into custody.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about what led to the welfare check.

The identify of the person in custody and their relatioship with the child have not been released.

What you can do:

The incident remains under investigation.