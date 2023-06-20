Young Atlanta teen found shot near the westside Perimeter

article

A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot at an Atlanta apartment complex near the westside Perimeter on Tuesday evening.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the Blue Flame adult entertainment club located at 1097 Harwell Road NW.

Atlanta Police say the young teen was actually was shot about a mile away at an apartment complex located at 300 Skipper Place NW.

Investigators say the teen was walking by when he was shot. He ran from the scene and found safety at the club until first responders arrived.

The boy was rushed to an area hospital. He was alert, conscious, and breathing at the time.

APD's Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating.

No arrests have been made.