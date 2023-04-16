10-month-old baby in Atlanta grazed by bullet, police investigate

article

A 10-month-old baby is recovering from a shooting in which Atlanta Police says the child was grazed by the bullet.

It happened Sunday evening on Fairlane Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Officials believe the bullet brushed past the baby's ear.

Authorities are still working to understand the circumstances that led to the shooting and have not released any information on suspects or arrests.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.