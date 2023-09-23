3 killed in targeted triple shooting, Atlanta police say

All three people involved in a Saturday afternoon shootout on Evans Street have been declared dead, according to Atlanta police.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene of the triple shooting at around 1:30 p.m. at 640 Evans Street in Southwest Atlanta.

Officials believe it began as a targeted shooting when one male suspect approached two others and opened fire.

One of the victims produced their own weapon and shot back.

All three died at the scene.

FOX 5 is working to learn what led to the initial shooting.