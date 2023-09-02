Clayton County PD K-9 officer shot early Saturday morning, suspect on the loose

article

A K-9 officer with the Clayton County Police Department is dead and the search is on for the dog's suspected killer.

According to CCPD, they responded to a call for assistance from the Jonesboro Police Department at approximately 1:46 a.m. Sept. 2.

Upon arrival, they discovered a suspect had fled into the woods and they released their K-9 officer.

The K-9 alerted on the suspect in the wood line and officers issued verbal commands for him to surrender. At that time, the suspect pulled out a gun and began firing in direction of the officers.

The K-9 was struck and died at an animal hospital in the area.

No other injuries have been reported.

The suspect has been identified as 17-year-old Stephon Ford. He is facing the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer, Aggravated Cruelty to Animals, and Destruction of Government Property. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stephon Ford is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

