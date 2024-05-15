Bus involved in crash in Spalding County, road closed

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office is reporting a crash involving a school bus near Teamon Road and Smoak Drive in Griffin.

According to a message from the sheriff's office, the road is currently closed and drivers are being advised to use caution in the area.

The message also indicates that the crash involved injuries.

It does not say if anyone on the bus was injured or if the crash involved another vehicle.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

