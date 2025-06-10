Multiple I-75 northbound lanes closed in Cobb County due to deadly crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one lane is back open on Interstate 75 at Delk Road after a deadly crash shut down the interstate Monday morning.
What we know:
All lanes were closed after the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.
SKYFOX 5 saw one lane of I-75 back open about an hour later.
SKYFOX 5 over a crash at I-75 northbound and Delk Road.
The Marrieta Police Department is investigating the crash.
MPD told FOX 5 news the crash left at least one person dead.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said how long part of the interstate will stay closed or what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.
The Source: Information for this article came from the Georgia Department of Transportation website. This story was updated from an earlier version.