Multiple I-75 northbound lanes closed in Cobb County due to deadly crash

At least one lane is back open on Interstate 75 at Delk Road after a deadly crash shut down the interstate Monday morning.

What we know:

All lanes were closed after the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.

SKYFOX 5 saw one lane of I-75 back open about an hour later.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ SKYFOX 5 over a crash at I-75 northbound and Delk Road.

The Marrieta Police Department is investigating the crash.

MPD told FOX 5 news the crash left at least one person dead.

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long part of the interstate will stay closed or what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.