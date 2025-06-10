Expand / Collapse search

Multiple I-75 northbound lanes closed in Cobb County due to deadly crash

By Sam Daniel FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  June 10, 2025 11:15am EDT
SKYFOX 5 over a crash at I-75 northbound and Delk Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The Brief

    • Multiple lanes of Interstate 75 northbound at Delk Road were closed Tuesday morning after a crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website.
    • The Marrieta Police Department says the crash left at least one person dead.
    • There is no timeline for when the interstate will fully reopen.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - At least one lane is back open on Interstate 75 at Delk Road after a deadly crash shut down the interstate Monday morning. 

What we know:

All lanes were closed after the crash around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation's website

SKYFOX 5 saw one lane of I-75 back open about an hour later. 

SKYFOX 5 over a crash at I-75 northbound and Delk Road.

The Marrieta Police Department is investigating the crash.

MPD told FOX 5 news the crash left at least one person dead. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not said how long part of the interstate will stay closed or what led up to the crash. 

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. 

The Source: Information for this article came from the Georgia Department of Transportation website. This story was updated from an earlier version.

