Only 5% of voters in Georgia have participated in early voting

With the May 21 primary approaching, early voting numbers across Georgia have been notably low.

Of the more than seven million active voters in the state, only about 5% have participated in early voting so far.

The breakdown of these figures reveals that nearly 327,000 individuals have cast their votes in person, while over 28,000 absentee ballots have been accepted.

A closer look at county-specific data shows varied participation.

RELATED: 2024 Georgia primary election: What to know before voting in metro Atlanta

In Fulton County, over 30,000 people have voted early.

Meanwhile, DeKalb County has seen more than 19,000 early voters; Cobb County, over 16,000; Gwinnett County, more than 15,000; and Clayton County, upwards of 8,600.

Residents are reminded that the last day to participate in early voting is this Friday.