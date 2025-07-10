MLB All-Star Week will offer ultimate fan experience before big game

The Brief MLB All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria opens Saturday with interactive fan experiences, autographs, and games Events include the MLB Celebrity Softball Game on Saturday and the Home Run Derby on Monday All-Star Village runs through Tuesday with tickets priced from $15 to $35 and hours varying by day



The 95th Major League Baseball All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park on Tuesday, and the Atlanta area is already buzzing with activity as fans gear up for one of the sport’s biggest events.

What we know:

This marks the third time Atlanta has hosted the Midsummer Classic, but it’s the first time the game will be played at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. In the days leading up to the game, a full lineup of fan-focused events will take over the metro area, including the brand-new MLB All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria Centre, which opens Saturday.

Crews were seen setting up the fan village Thursday afternoon, preparing for a four-day run of festivities designed to appeal to baseball fans of all ages. The village will serve as the central hub for pregame excitement, with interactive activities, autograph sessions, and photo ops.

Highlights include:

Free autographs from MLB legends

Photo opportunities with former players and team mascots

Virtual reality batting cages and interactive games

A chance to test your skills in the Home Run Derby challenge

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game is also set for Saturday, featuring Atlanta stars like Big Boi and Quavo. The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place Monday night, leading into the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

MLB officials say they’ve made a concerted effort to make the All-Star experience accessible—even for fans without tickets to the game.

All-Star Village hours:

Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Monday & Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Admission ranges from $15 to $35, and tickets can be purchased online. Click here to buy tickets.

What they're saying:

"What we’ve done intentionally here in Atlanta, as we have done in other All-Star cities—but almost at a different level here—is come up with ways to extend our events beyond just what’s happening on the field," an MLB representative said.

