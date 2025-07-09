2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park: Atlanta Braves to host 95th Midsummer Classic

The Brief The 95th MLB All-Star Game will be held at Truist Park in Atlanta on July 15, marking the first time at the new ballpark in Cobb County, with a week of festivities planned. Extensive planning and coordination with local, state, and federal agencies have been undertaken to ensure security and smooth operations, with an expected economic impact of at least $50 million. The event features a star-studded lineup, including Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Aaron Judge, Ronald Acuña Jr., and Shohei Ohtani, along with various fan experiences, musical performances, and Southern-inspired culinary offerings.



Baseball's biggest stars are heading to Georgia’s capital for the 95th MLB All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. It marks the third time the All-Star Game will be played in Atlanta, and the first time at the new ballpark in Cobb County.

Major League Baseball has planned a full week of festivities, with events beginning July 9 and culminating in Tuesday night's main event, which will air live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. Local FOX 5 Atlanta coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Atlanta Braves prepare for All-Star Game

What they're saying:

"We’re very excited and honored to have the MLB All-Star Game here in Cobb County," said Public Safety Director Mike Register, who was joined by officials from fire, police, transportation, and emergency management. "A lot of planning has gone into it."

Cobb County has partnered with the Atlanta Braves, Major League Baseball, and local, state, and federal agencies over the past year. Planning included shadowing the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas, and conducting multiple tabletop exercises. "Everything has to be integrated," said Deputy Fire Chief Carl Crumbley, who facilitated the county’s coordination efforts. "You can’t have different entities being segregated—it has to be a holistic, integrated approach."

Truist Park traffic

What we know:

Drew Raessler, Cobb’s Director of Transportation, said there will be no major road closures, and traffic patterns will resemble that of a typical Braves game — albeit with a wider footprint due to additional events at nearby venues.

Staff will monitor traffic in real-time using adaptive signal systems and live camera feeds, with boots-on-the-ground teams making adjustments as needed.

CobbLink transit services — including Rapid 10 connecting to Midtown and Marietta Transfer Center — will provide $2.50 access to the park. "It’s a much more affordable way to get here without paying for parking or Uber," Raessler said. The Cobb Parkway pedestrian bridge has also reopened to improve access.

Additional signage has been installed along major corridors, and visitors are reminded to park only in authorized areas.

Georgia heat and weather concerns

What we don't know:

With extreme heat expected, officials emphasized hydration and caution. "We were in Arlington last year—it was 110 degrees," Crumbley said. "We know what this can look like."

The county is deploying Metro Atlanta Ambulance Service, fire rescue, and partner agencies to staff first aid and water stations. The All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria is indoors and air-conditioned, offering a heat refuge for attendees.

Officials also urged visitors to prepare for the elements, especially when bringing children. "Plan your events, hydrate, and protect yourself from the sun," Crumbley added.

Rosters packed with power, youth

The backstory:

Fan voting results revealed a star-studded lineup across both leagues. The American League features Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gleyber Torres, and Aaron Judge, while Jacob Wilson of the A’s became the first rookie to start an All-Star Game by fan vote. The National League boasts Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman, Francisco Lindor, and Shohei Ohtani, who starts as designated hitter for the Dodgers.

Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw was added as the legendary selection, making his 11th All-Star appearance. On the other end of the spectrum, 22-year-old James Wood is the youngest player named to the roster.

Pitchers and reserves were announced on July 6, including Paul Skenes, Chris Sale, and Zack Wheeler. MLB ensured every team was represented in the final roster selections.

Home Run Derby, futures game and celebrity showdowns

Timeline:

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby will take place on Monday, July 14, featuring stars like Acuña and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. The All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 12, and will be managed by Braves legends Chipper Jones and Marquis Grissom, who were named to lead the NL and AL squads respectively.

Saturday also includes the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, which features a lineup of performers and athletes including Big Boi, Mariah the Scientist, Quavo, Ronnie DeVoe, and more.

MLB All-Star fan experience and entertainment

By the numbers:

Fans can engage at the interactive All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Centre, running July 12–15. The 50,000-square-foot space will offer batting cages, Hall of Fame exhibits, gaming kiosks, and Braves player appearances.

Adding to the local flair, Budweiser’s Clydesdales will parade through Smyrna on July 11, and a Budweiser Zone will offer games and giveaways at the Galleria.

Musical performances will highlight the city’s culture. Artists slated to perform include Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, Zac Brown Band, Kane Brown, and Lauren Spencer Smith singing the national anthem before the game.

All‑Star Week will also showcase Southern-inspired dishes like fried green tomato sliders, peach cobbler nachos, and a soft-shell crab burger. Premium spaces will offer sushi demos, tomahawk ribeyes, signature cocktails — and innovative touches like service robots, a rooftop garden, and recyclable cups.

Security and community impact

Local perspective:

Law enforcement officials say planning began more than a year ago and includes coordination between local, state, and federal agencies. Though some threats have been investigated, no credible issues were confirmed, according to Cobb County officials.

City officials expect a major economic impact of at least $50 million over the week. Atlanta was awarded hosting rights in November 2023 after MLB relocated the 2021 game over political concerns.

Law enforcement from all levels — including the FBI, Homeland Security, Georgia State Patrol, and Cobb Police — will be deployed in force during All-Star Week.

Register said Cobb has also increased its year-round efforts to combat human trafficking, an issue that can spike during high-occupancy events like the All-Star Game. "Our local, state, and federal partners have come together, and we’re addressing that in numerous ways," he said.

Officials estimate over 41,000 fans will fill Truist Park on game day, with up to 20,000 more gathering in surrounding areas like The Battery Atlanta and the Cobb Galleria.

More than half of Cobb County’s 31 departments are involved in the event, from 911 services to emergency management. Officials estimate that 85 to 100 county employees will directly support operations throughout the week.

County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris called the opportunity "off the charts exciting," noting that fans from surrounding concerts — including Beyoncé’s Atlanta stop — may also spill into All-Star festivities. "To have all eyes on Cobb County and our partners is just exciting," she said.

The Board of Commissioners approved $1.5 million to support event operations, and Cobb officials said they are sticking to that budget. A post-event report will assess the full economic impact, but preliminary estimates predict tens of millions in tourism revenue.

A dedicated webpage — cobbcounty.org/allstar — will be updated throughout the week with public safety notices and travel tips. Cobb Travel and Tourism has also published a visitor guide to dining, entertainment, and off-site experiences around Truist Park.

As McMorris summed it up: "We love hosting people. Our goal is a safe, fun, and unforgettable All-Star Week in Cobb County."

Tickets and access

Dig deeper:

Tickets for the game start at around $363, with premium seats listed above $5,000, available via major resale platforms. Fans attending any All-Star events should be aware of strict bag policies, including clear bags only, and security checkpoints.

What's next:

The 2026 All-Star Game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

What you can do:

For full schedules, ticketing, and access information, visit the official MLB All-Star site or MLB.com/Braves.