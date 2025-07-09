PHOTOS: MLB All-Star Game will feature tastes of Atlanta at Truist Park

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Courtesy of Atlanta Braves/Truist Park

The Brief The Braves and Delaware North are serving up Southern-inspired dishes like fried green tomato sliders, peach cobbler nachos, and a soft-shell crab burger for MLB All-Star Week. Premium spaces will offer upscale items such as tomahawk ribeyes, lobster salad, and live sushi demos, along with specialty cocktails. Sustainability efforts include a rooftop garden, expanded food donations, and recyclable aluminum cups, while new tech like service robots and a digital allergen guide enhance the fan experience.



As Truist Park prepares to host the 95th MLB All-Star Game on July 15, the Atlanta Braves and hospitality partner Delaware North have announced an expansive and locally inspired menu to celebrate the return of the Midsummer Classic.

What we know:

From July 11–15, All-Star Week will bring fans to metro Atlanta for a series of events, including the Home Run Derby, MLB Draft, and Celebrity Softball Game. To complement the festivities, the Braves are offering a bold Southern-themed culinary lineup that reflects Atlanta’s vibrant food scene.

Highlights include:

Down the Bay Burger – A 50/50 blend of Pat LaFrieda premium ground beef and mushrooms, topped with crispy soft-shell crab, rooftop garden lettuce, heirloom tomatoes and smoky onion remoulade on buttery challah buns. Served with French fries. (Section 113)

Fried Green Tomato Sliders – Crispy fried green tomatoes stacked with pimento cheese and carrot bacon on a fluffy biscuit. (Section 113)

Southern Nachos – Pork rinds piled high with pulled pork, baked beans, cheddar cheese sauce and a drizzle of tangy Alabama white sauce. (Sections 116 & 242)

Don’t Call It "Hotlanta" Chicken Sandwich – Crispy chicken with maple sriracha, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and avocado purée. (Sections 138 & 320)

Bless Your Heart Dog – A deep-fried footlong hot dog rolled in hot Cheetos and Fruity Pebbles for a sweet-heat crunch. (Section 141)

Birria Hot Dog – A footlong all-beef hot dog topped with slow-braised birria beef, pickled red onions and jalapeños, jalapeño salsa, jalapeño-lime crema, cilantro, lime and Fresno chilis. (Section 141)

Peach Cobbler Nachos – Cinnamon-sugar tortilla chips loaded with warm peach cobbler filling and whipped cream. (Sections 138 & 320)

Pimento Cheese Sauce – A melty Southern-style dip served with Bavarian pretzels ballpark-wide.

The Blue Moon Brewery & Grill will debut specialty items like a fried lobster roll, steak dipper sandwich, and Cuban pork sandwich.

Premium spaces will feature upscale offerings such as tomahawk ribeyes, lobster salad, and custom sushi—plus signature cocktails like the Peach Old Fashioned.

The Braves and Delaware North are also expanding sustainability efforts, including:

A rooftop tower garden supplying ingredients

A refined food donation program with over 60,000 pounds of food donated last year

A switch to recyclable aluminum cups, replacing 1.8 million plastic cups

At the newly opened Outfield Market, fans can sample rotating dishes from Atlanta chefs and support Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit aiding food service workers in crisis.

For accessibility, Delaware North is launching robotic food service and a digital allergen guide via the MLB Ballpark App.

Fans can explore the full lineup at Truist Park and The Battery throughout All-Star Week.

