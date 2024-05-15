Man arrested for stealing U-Haul at gunpoint in Norcross

article

In the early hours of April 21, a man driving a U-Haul truck was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of 6218 Dawson Boulevard, Norcross, leading to a police operation that culminated in an arrest the following day.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says the victim reported that an armed man wearing a mask confronted him, threatening to shoot unless he surrendered his possessions, including the vehicle. After the robbery, the thief fled towards Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Lacking a phone to call for help, as it was stolen during the incident, the victim had to flag down a passerby to contact the police.

Utilizing FLOCK cameras, officers located the stolen U-Haul the next day parked at a convenience store on Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners. The police promptly arrested two individuals found in the vehicle around 12:15 a.m. Evidence from the robbery was recovered inside the truck.

Tyler Xavier Harrison, 30, of Peachtree Corners, was charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a suspended license. He was booked into Gwinnett County Jail. The other individual detained with Harrison was later released without charges.