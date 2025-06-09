Driver charged after crash that killed South Fulton captain in court

The Brief Santoria McLean appeared in court Monday on charges connected to a crash that killed South Fulton Police Capt. Helio Anthony Garcia. Investigators say McLean crossed the center line and struck Garcia’s patrol vehicle head-on; Garcia, a father of three, did not survive. McLean faces charges including reckless driving and first-degree vehicular homicide and is being held without bond in Fulton County Jail.



The woman charged in a crash that killed a South Fulton police captain appeared in court Monday morning.

What we know:

Santoria McLean, 31, faces several charges stemming from the April collision that claimed the life of 47-year-old Capt. Helio Anthony Garcia. Investigators say McLean crossed the center line near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road, crashing head-on into Garcia’s patrol vehicle. Garcia, who was on duty at the time, was a husband and father of three.

Both McLean and Garcia were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital following the wreck. McLean spent about a month recovering from her injuries, but Garcia did not survive.

McLean is charged with reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change, and first-degree vehicular homicide. She remains in the Fulton County Jail after being denied bond in May.

What we don't know:

It is not clear what will be happening in court today.