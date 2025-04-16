South Fulton police officer killed in head-on crash

The Brief A South Fulton police officer has died after a head-on crash while on duty near Flat Shoals Road. Lt. Helio Garcia had worked with the South Fulton Police Department since nearly its start and had a wife and three children. The other driver remains in critical condition at Grady Memorial Hospital.



The South Fulton Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who was killed in a late-night car accident.

Police say the deadly head-on collision happened around midnight along Flat Shoals Road and Connell Road.

What we know:

According to authorities, Lt. Helio Garcia was on duty and driving his patrol vehicle when a driver veered into his lane.

Both Garcia and the other driver were rushed to a local hospital. Law enforcement sources tell FOX 5 that Garcia's fellow officers took him to the hospital and carried him into the emergency room. Tragically, Garcia did not survive his injuries.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene of the crash (FOX 5)

Early this morning, FOX 5 cameras captured a procession leaving Grady Memorial Hospital.

What they're saying:

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said that Garcia was married and had two daughters and one son.

He called Garcia's death a "devastating loss for our department and our community."

"Our hearts are shattered. Lieutenant Garcia was more than a colleague—he was family. He served this department and this city with honor and distinction, and we will carry his memory with us in every shift, every call, and every act of service," Meadows said. "We ask for continued prayers and privacy for his loved ones and for our officers during this incredibly difficult time."

Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash overnight. (South Fulton Police Department)

He said that Garcia had been with the police department since nearly the start of its inception more than six years ago and had previously worked at the College Park Police Department.

Dig deeper:

Sources tell FOX 5 the other driver is a young female. She is currently in critical condition with serious leg injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Troopers are looking into whether she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

It is not clear whether she will be charged in connection with the deadly crash.