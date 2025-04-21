Funeral service for South Fulton Capt. Helio Garcia happening Monday

The funeral service for South Fulton Police Department's Capt. Helio Garcia, 47, is taking place Monday at World Changers Church International in College Park.

What we know:

According to investigators, 31-year-old Santoria McLean crossed a double white line on Flat Shoals Road around 11:30 p.m. on April 15, striking Garcia’s vehicle head-on. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Capt. Garcia, who was promoted from lieutenant to captain after his death, was one of the first members of the South Fulton Police Department.

What they're saying:

"He was one of the first people to approach me and tell me he wanted to go with me to build this police department," South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said. "He’s been an integral part in building it into what it is today."

Garcia leaves behind his wife, Eliana Garcia, and three children — Angelina Rosa Pittman, Nicolas Anthony Garcia, and Isabella Echeverri — as well as a son-in-law, Jacob Pittman. The couple also mourned the loss of their late son, Giovanni Armando Garcia.

After his death, his wife released the following statement:

"Helio was not only my husband — he was the love of my life and the steady heart of our family. He was a devoted father who loved his children… with all of his heart. He also shared a special bond with our son-in-law Jacob Pittman," Garcia's wife said.

What's next:

Capt. Garcia's body arrived at the church shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. A viewing is taking place until noon, and the funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

Garcia will be buried at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South & Woodlawn Park Cemetery South in Miami-Dade County, Florida, alongside his late son.