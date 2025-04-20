South Fulton rallies to help family of Lt. Helio Garcia after his tragic death
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - The metro Atlanta and state law enforcement communities are working to honor the life of Lt. Helio Garcia.
The South Fulton police officer was killed in the line of duty late Tuesday night.
The backstory:
Authorities said Garcia died around 11:30 p.m. on April 15 when another vehicle veered into his patrol car on Flat Shoals Road. He leaves behind a wife and three children.
The loss has deeply affected the South Fulton community. In response, the Police Benevolent Foundation has stepped in to support Garcia’s family. The organization is providing a death benefit equal to one year’s salary, up to $70,000, and has launched a fundraiser to deliver additional financial assistance as quickly as possible.
Lt. Helio Garcia was killed in a head-on crash on April 15, 2025.
What they're saying:
"It’s so rapid and sudden that the family is just consumed with trying to get through the sudden loss and grief and for the funeral and what we want to do is provide financial resources as quick as we can to help with that burden so they don’t have to worry about the financial implications of what they’re going through," said Randy Byrd, director of the Police Benevolent Foundation.
Byrd said funds will be distributed to Garcia’s family as donations come in to prevent any delay in providing support.
What's next:
Lt. Garcia will be honored at a funeral service on Friday at noon at World Changers Church International. A motorcade escort will begin staging at 11:15 a.m. in the parking lot of 4855 Old National Highway in College Park.
What you can do:
Family and friends have also organized a separate fundraiser through GoFundMe to support Garcia’s wife and children. The PBA of Georgia and the Police Benevolent Association are also taking monetary donations.
The Source: The details in this article were provided by the South Fulton police chief and the family of Lt. Helio Garcia. Previous FOX 5 Atlanta reports were also used.