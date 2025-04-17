City of South Fulton honors police officer killed in head-on collision

The Brief Lt. Helio Garcia is the first South Fulton officer killed in the line of duty, dying in a head-on crash Tuesday night when a driver crossed a double white line on Flat Shoals Road, according to investigators. Police Chief Keith Meadows and fellow officers delivered an emotional tribute, calling Garcia a foundational member of the department who helped build it from the ground up since its formation six years ago. City leaders pledged ongoing support for Garcia’s family, while the Georgia State Patrol continues to investigate the crash; funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.



The City of South Fulton is in mourning after the department suffered its first line-of-duty death since its founding just over six years ago. Lieutenant Helio Garcia, a charter member of the South Fulton Police Department, was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to investigators, 31-year-old Santoria McLean crossed a double white line on Flat Shoals Road, striking Garcia’s vehicle head-on. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Lt. Garcia’s death has shaken the department, prompting an outpouring of emotion during a press conference held by South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows and other city leaders.

What they're saying:

"In the 39 years I’ve been doing this job, I’ve lost a lot of friends in the line of duty," said a visibly emotional Chief Meadows. "None hits harder than this to me."

Officers have begun wearing black mourning bands over their badges in tribute to Garcia, who was praised as a foundational member of the department.

"He was one of the first people to approach me and tell me he wanted to go with me to build this police department," Meadows said. "He’s been an integral part in building it into what it is today."

Major Jubal Rogers, who worked closely with Garcia throughout his career, struggled to hold back tears.

"I’ve known Helio almost my entire career," Rogers said. "When I was promoted to major and went back to field operations, the chief asked me who I wanted, and I said, ‘I want Helio.’"

Lt. Garcia’s wife and family were expected to attend the press conference but were unable to due to a last-minute conflict. City officials say they are committed to supporting his family moving forward.

"Helio was not only my husband—he was the love of my life and the steady heart of our family. He was a devoted father who loved his children… with all of his heart. He also shared a special bond with our son-in-law Jacob Pittman," Garcia's wife said.

Garcia leaves behind his wife and three children—Angelina Rosa Pittman, Nicolas Anthony Garcia, and Isabella Echeverri—as well as a son-in-law, Jacob Pittman. The couple also mourned the loss of their late son, Giovanni Armando Garcia.

What's next:

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.