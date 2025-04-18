Funeral arrangements announced for South Fulton officer killed in crash

article

The City of South Fulton Police Department has announced the funeral arrangements for Capt. Helio Garcia, who was killed in a head-on crash while on duty earlier this week.

What we know:

The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on April 21 at World Changers Church, located at 2500 Burdett Road in South Fulton.

A viewing will be held before the service, between 10 a.m. and noon.

All law enforcement agencies and public safety partners are invited to attend and pay their respects.

A processional motorcade will deliver Capt. Garcia's body from a funeral home on Main Street in Woodstock to the church.

The motorcade will travel south on Main Street to Highway 92, where it will turn right. It will then merge onto Interstate 575 southbound, continuing onto I-75 south and I-75/I-85 south. The motorcade will exit at Exit 69 onto Old National Highway and proceed to Burdett Road.

According to police, Capt. Garcia was driving his patrol vehicle on Flat Shoals Road when another driver veered into his lane.

Garcia leaves behind his wife and three children—Angelina Rosa Pittman, Nicolas Anthony Garcia, and Isabella Echeverri—as well as a son-in-law, Jacob Pittman. The couple also mourned the loss of their late son, Giovanni Armando Garcia.

What's next:

The other driver, identified as 31-year-old Santoria McLean of Atlanta, was also injured and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. She is facing charges upon recovery.