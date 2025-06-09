DeKalb County elections board considering temporary polling place changes

article

The Brief DeKalb County officials are considering making temporary changes to two polling locations for the upcoming special election for the Georgia Public Service Commission. The changes would affect the county's polling places at Henderson Mill Elementary School and Toney Elementary School. Officials say construction projects have made the changes necessary.



DeKalb County's Board of Registration and Elections is holding a special meeting on Monday to consider temporarily changing two polling locations.

Elections officials want to hear from the public about the proposed changes for the upcoming special election for the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).

What we know:

The two changes proposed by the board are as follows:

The polling place for the combined precincts of Henderson Mill (HC) and Midvale Road (MW) would change from Henderson Mill Elementary School to Warren Technical School on Alton Road.

The Toney Elem (TC) polling place would relocate from Toney Elementary School to Kelley Lake Elementary School on Kelly Lake Road.

Officials say the changes are due to ongoing construction at the polling places that require them to make adjustments to other nearby locations.

What they're saying:

"If approved, my office will mail notices to all impacted voters, place signage at the original polling places and share this information across our various communications channels to minimize voter confusion and inconveniences during this election," DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Executive Director Keisha Smith said. "These changes, if adopted, are temporary and voters will return to the designated polling place for future elections."

What's next:

The meeting will happen at 10 a.m. at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 30. Public comments can be made in-person or by sending an email of at most one printed page with a minimum font of 12 to electionspubliccmnt@dekalbcountyga.gov. These emails must be received between 35 and 5 minutes before the scheduled start of the meeting.

Early voting in the PSC election ends Friday. Election day is June 17.